Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Now Covered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $8.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CLDX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of CLDX traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.07. 8,535,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,768. Celldex Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $6.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 372.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,774 shares during the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 356,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 192,748 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 12.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 37,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,115,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 89,083 shares during the last quarter. 24.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of immunotherapies and other targeted biologics. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

