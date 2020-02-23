Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Now Covered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $8.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CLDX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.
Shares of CLDX traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.07. 8,535,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,768. Celldex Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $6.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
About Celldex Therapeutics
Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of immunotherapies and other targeted biologics. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.
