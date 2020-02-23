ChainX (PCX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $304,322.00

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 23rd. In the last week, ChainX has traded up 3% against the US dollar. One ChainX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.03 or 0.00010413 BTC on exchanges including BigONE and Hotbit. ChainX has a total market capitalization of $4.04 million and approximately $304,322.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ChainX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $293.34 or 0.02959003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010078 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00230070 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00042792 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000741 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00144145 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002766 BTC.

ChainX Coin Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 3,905,500 coins. ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org . ChainX’s official website is chainx.org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ChainX

ChainX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ChainX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChainX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.