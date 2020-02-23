Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Price Target Raised to $535.00

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) had its price objective raised by Oppenheimer from $525.00 to $535.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Chemed’s Q1 2020 earnings at $3.58 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $4.06 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $4.09 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $4.58 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $16.31 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $3.93 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $4.40 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.93 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $17.66 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Chemed from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $490.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chemed from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chemed presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $482.50.

Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $485.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Chemed has a 12 month low of $313.49 and a 12 month high of $513.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $474.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $436.13.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.13. Chemed had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 35.38%. The business had revenue of $522.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chemed will post 16.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Chemed’s payout ratio is 9.18%.

In related news, Director Andrea R. Lindell sold 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.06, for a total value of $1,017,727.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,581,282.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Naomi C. Dallob sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.50, for a total transaction of $286,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,878.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,480 shares of company stock valued at $2,919,766. 3.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHE. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chemed during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Chemed by 876.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Chemed by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Chemed during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Chemed during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

