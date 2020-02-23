Conceal 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $118,233.00 (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One Conceal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001157 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, Graviex, Sistemkoin and STEX. In the last seven days, Conceal has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. Conceal has a market capitalization of $750,234.00 and approximately $118,233.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.79 or 0.01087339 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00048517 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00023444 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00219263 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007786 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00065840 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004633 BTC.

Conceal Profile

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2016. Conceal’s total supply is 15,539,066 coins and its circulating supply is 6,504,708 coins. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Conceal

Conceal can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX, Sistemkoin and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

