Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $110.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Concho Resources from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Concho Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $110.76.

Shares of CXO stock opened at $79.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.03. Concho Resources has a 12 month low of $61.37 and a 12 month high of $124.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.24, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Concho Resources will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Concho Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 16.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 406 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Concho Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concho Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Concho Resources during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Concho Resources during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

