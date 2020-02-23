Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Consolidated Communications had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $331.04 million during the quarter.

Shares of CNSL stock opened at $7.30 on Friday. Consolidated Communications has a 12-month low of $3.24 and a 12-month high of $12.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Consolidated Communications and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services to small, medium, and large business customers; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

