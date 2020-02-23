Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.30-4.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.50. Consolidated Edison also updated its FY20 guidance to $4.30-4.50 EPS.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock traded down $4.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,976,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,583. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.05. The stock has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Consolidated Edison has a 1-year low of $80.42 and a 1-year high of $95.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.765 dividend. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.02%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.44.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

