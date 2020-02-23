CoTrader (COT) Market Capitalization Hits $355,993.00

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded down 20.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 23rd. CoTrader has a total market cap of $355,993.00 and approximately $75,760.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CoTrader has traded 26% lower against the dollar. One CoTrader token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CoTrader Token Profile

CoTrader (COT) is a token. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,728,056,896 tokens. The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CoTrader is medium.com/@cotrader.com . CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com . CoTrader’s official website is cotrader.com

Buying and Selling CoTrader

CoTrader can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoTrader should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoTrader using one of the exchanges listed above.

