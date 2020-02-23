Craig Hallum Boosts Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target to $90.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its target price increased by Craig Hallum from $72.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Five9 from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub cut Five9 from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Five9 from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Five9 from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN traded down $1.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.25. The stock had a trading volume of 800,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,073. Five9 has a 12-month low of $46.08 and a 12-month high of $80.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -915.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 81.21 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.84.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $92.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jack L. Acosta sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.92, for a total value of $4,944,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,407 shares in the company, valued at $224,589.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $651,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,172,063.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 239,418 shares of company stock valued at $16,275,896 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 0.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,679 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,282,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,121,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,495 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its stake in Five9 by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 13,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Five9 by 12.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,692 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

