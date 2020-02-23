Crypto.com Coin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $28.23 Million (CRO)

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. Crypto.com Coin has a market capitalization of $842.54 million and approximately $28.23 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto.com Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0611 or 0.00000625 BTC on major exchanges including CPDAX, Upbit, DigiFinex and Huobi Korea. In the last seven days, Crypto.com Coin has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00047728 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.10 or 0.00491912 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $640.87 or 0.06556484 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00064903 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00027626 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005133 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003328 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010230 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001394 BTC.

About Crypto.com Coin

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is a token. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,792,694,064 tokens. The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com . Crypto.com Coin’s official message board is blog.crypto.com . The official website for Crypto.com Coin is www.crypto.com/en/chain . Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom

Crypto.com Coin Token Trading

Crypto.com Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, BigONE, Bithumb Global, BiteBTC, Bithumb, Huobi Korea, KuCoin, IDEX, DigiFinex, Bittrex, Indodax, HitBTC, Bibox, GOPAX, DDEX, Huobi Global, Fatbtc, ABCC, OceanEx, CoinTiger, OKEx, Upbit and Dcoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto.com Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

