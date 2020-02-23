CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) Earns “Buy” Rating from Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum restated their buy rating on shares of CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Craig Hallum currently has a $29.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $20.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CYBE. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of CyberOptics in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised CyberOptics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CyberOptics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CyberOptics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Shares of CYBE traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.97. The company had a trading volume of 71,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,637. CyberOptics has a 1-year low of $11.55 and a 1-year high of $26.75. The stock has a market cap of $179.63 million, a PE ratio of 252.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CyberOptics will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of CyberOptics by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 309,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CyberOptics by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 208,736 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberOptics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,897,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CyberOptics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of CyberOptics by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 44,317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. 53.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberOptics Corporation develops and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions worldwide. Its sensors are being used in surface mount technology (SMT), semiconductor, and metrology markets to improve yields and productivity. The company offers multi-reflection suppression sensors for application in the SMT, semiconductor, and metrology markets; and strobe inspection modules for use in 2D automated optical inspection (AOI) systems.

