Datacoin (DTC) Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. During the last seven days, Datacoin has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. Datacoin has a market capitalization of $15,527.00 and $3.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007680 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004529 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001223 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 41% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000852 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00028745 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About Datacoin

Datacoin (DTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2014. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datacoin’s official website is datacoin.info

Buying and Selling Datacoin

Datacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

