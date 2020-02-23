Dero Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.43 Million (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Over the last week, Dero has traded 51.2% higher against the dollar. Dero has a market capitalization of $8.66 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for $0.92 or 0.00009236 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,445,871 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dero is dero.io . The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io

Dero Coin Trading

Dero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

