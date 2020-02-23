Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €29.13 ($33.87).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DEQ shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. HSBC set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €28.50 ($33.14) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.80 ($30.00) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of Deutsche EuroShop stock traded up €0.20 ($0.23) on Friday, hitting €25.40 ($29.53). The company had a trading volume of 131,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,238. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €25.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of €25.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.32, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion and a PE ratio of 17.33. Deutsche EuroShop has a 52 week low of €22.10 ($25.70) and a 52 week high of €27.76 ($32.28).

Deutsche EuroShop is Germany's only public company, that invests solely in shopping centers in prime locations. The Company currently has equity interests in 21 European shopping centers in Germany, Austria, Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland. The market value of these shopping centers, which are predominantly in city center locations, amounts to 5.1 billion.

