DeviantCoin Trading Down 1.9% Over Last Week (DEV)

DeviantCoin (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Over the last seven days, DeviantCoin has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One DeviantCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. DeviantCoin has a market cap of $61,125.00 and $20.00 worth of DeviantCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeviantCoin alerts:

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DeviantCoin Profile

DeviantCoin (DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 16th, 2018. DeviantCoin’s total supply is 17,263,266 coins and its circulating supply is 15,448,969 coins. DeviantCoin’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeviantCoin is deviantcoin.io . The Reddit community for DeviantCoin is /r/DeviantCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DeviantCoin Coin Trading

DeviantCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeviantCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeviantCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeviantCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeviantCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeviantCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.