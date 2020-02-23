DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.00-1.04 for the period. DiamondRock Hospitality also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.00-1.04 EPS.

NYSE DRH traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $10.56. 5,114,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,822,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.40. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $11.79.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on DRH shares. ValuEngine raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DiamondRock Hospitality currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.40.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.