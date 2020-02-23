DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.00-1.04 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.98. DiamondRock Hospitality also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.00-1.04 EPS.

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.56. The stock had a trading volume of 5,114,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,409. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.16. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $11.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DRH shares. ValuEngine upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. DiamondRock Hospitality has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.40.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

