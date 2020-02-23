Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.50-0.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $80-84 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $96.24 million.Dmc Global also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.00-3.30 EPS.

BOOM stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.42. 521,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,216. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Dmc Global has a 1-year low of $35.26 and a 1-year high of $76.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.01. The firm has a market cap of $571.62 million, a PE ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.70.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.20. Dmc Global had a return on equity of 34.86% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $86.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dmc Global will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BOOM. Stephens dropped their price objective on Dmc Global from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Dmc Global from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Dmc Global in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Dmc Global from to in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dmc Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.67.

Dmc Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

