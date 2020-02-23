Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.00-3.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $370-400 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $399.76 million.Dmc Global also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.00-3.30 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Dmc Global from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Dmc Global from to in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dmc Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Dmc Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Dmc Global from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dmc Global presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.67.

Shares of NASDAQ BOOM traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.42. 521,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,216. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.06 and its 200 day moving average is $44.01. Dmc Global has a fifty-two week low of $35.26 and a fifty-two week high of $76.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.20. Dmc Global had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 34.86%. The firm had revenue of $86.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Dmc Global will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Dmc Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

