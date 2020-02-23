Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Updates Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.50-0.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $80-84 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $97.32 million.Dmc Global also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.00-3.30 EPS.

Shares of Dmc Global stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $39.42. 521,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,216. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $571.62 million, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.70. Dmc Global has a 12-month low of $35.26 and a 12-month high of $76.68.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $86.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.61 million. Dmc Global had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 34.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts predict that Dmc Global will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Dmc Global in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Sidoti decreased their target price on shares of Dmc Global from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of Dmc Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Dmc Global from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Dmc Global from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.67.

About Dmc Global

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

