Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.07% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

DPZ opened at $371.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.92. The firm has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.52. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $220.90 and a twelve month high of $381.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total transaction of $7,475,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,684,034. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Andy Ballard sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.51, for a total transaction of $406,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $310.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Northcoast Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.85.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

