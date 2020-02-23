Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2020

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.07% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

DPZ opened at $371.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.92. The firm has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.52. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $220.90 and a twelve month high of $381.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total transaction of $7,475,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,684,034. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Ballard sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.51, for a total transaction of $406,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $310.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Northcoast Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.85.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs

Earnings History for Domino`s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit