Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $446.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.35 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 3.17%. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Dropbox updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS and its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $22.45 on Friday. Dropbox has a fifty-two week low of $16.08 and a fifty-two week high of $26.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.69 and a beta of 1.48.

In other Dropbox news, CAO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $35,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Quentin Clark sold 8,333 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $158,410.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Dropbox from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

