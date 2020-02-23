Dynamic Trading Down 26.8% Over Last Week (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 23rd. One Dynamic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0493 or 0.00000503 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex. In the last seven days, Dynamic has traded 26.8% lower against the dollar. Dynamic has a market capitalization of $733,691.00 and approximately $325.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,760.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $267.31 or 0.02733606 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $389.68 or 0.03985098 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.50 or 0.00782316 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.49 or 0.00853837 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00096142 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009733 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00029957 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.25 or 0.00626584 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Dynamic Profile

Dynamic (DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 5th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 14,894,311 coins. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dynamic

Dynamic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

