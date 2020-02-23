Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.51 EPS

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.51), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.50 million. Echostar had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. Echostar’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS.

NASDAQ SATS opened at $39.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.66. Echostar has a twelve month low of $28.49 and a twelve month high of $45.15. The company has a quick ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.12 and a beta of 0.82.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SATS. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Echostar from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub lowered Echostar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine lowered Echostar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Echostar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

In other Echostar news, insider Pradman P. Kaul sold 1,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $55,838.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Echostar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services for home and small office customers, satellite operations, and satellite services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

