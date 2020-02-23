Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) PT Raised to $200.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $178.00 to $200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Ecolab from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Ecolab from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $203.77.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Shares of ECL opened at $207.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $198.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.43. Ecolab has a 52 week low of $165.94 and a 52 week high of $211.24. The stock has a market cap of $59.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.80.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 74.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.