Edgewell Personal Care’s (EPC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their buy rating on shares of Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) in a report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $45.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EPC. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Consumer Edge raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays reissued a sell rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.33.

NYSE:EPC opened at $34.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12-month low of $25.43 and a 12-month high of $46.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.86.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.27. Edgewell Personal Care had a positive return on equity of 13.72% and a negative net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPC. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 728,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,553,000 after purchasing an additional 10,557 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,448,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 554.7% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 101,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 86,003 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 987,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,558,000 after purchasing an additional 45,310 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

