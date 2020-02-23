Edward Jones Lowers Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) to Hold

Edward Jones cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PXD. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Argus began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $175.39.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $142.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.37 and a 200-day moving average of $134.33. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $114.79 and a one year high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.24. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.52%.

In other news, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.90, for a total transaction of $160,680.00. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.90, for a total transaction of $267,800.00. Insiders have sold 8,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,258 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,482 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,202 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

