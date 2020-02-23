eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.56-4.09 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $580-620 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $546.02 million.eHealth also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.56-4.09 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of eHealth from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet raised shares of eHealth from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of eHealth from $132.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of eHealth in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of eHealth from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $160.90.

Shares of NASDAQ EHTH traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,589,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,617. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.20 and a beta of 0.81. eHealth has a 12-month low of $49.19 and a 12-month high of $152.19.

In other news, CEO Scott N. Flanders sold 31,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $3,181,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Robert S. Hurley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $138,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 122,500 shares of company stock valued at $13,440,919 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

