eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) updated its FY 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.56-4.09 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $580-620 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $546.02 million.eHealth also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.56-4.09 EPS.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of eHealth from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet raised shares of eHealth from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of eHealth from $132.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of eHealth in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of eHealth from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $160.90.
Shares of NASDAQ EHTH traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,589,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,617. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.20 and a beta of 0.81. eHealth has a 12-month low of $49.19 and a 12-month high of $152.19.
eHealth Company Profile
eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.
