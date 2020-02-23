Ellaism (ELLA) One Day Trading Volume Hits $55.00

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. Over the last seven days, Ellaism has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar. Ellaism has a market cap of $26,498.00 and approximately $55.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ellaism coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ellaism Coin Profile

Ellaism (CRYPTO:ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 19,364,074 coins. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin . The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org

Buying and Selling Ellaism

Ellaism can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

