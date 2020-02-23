Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) had its price objective lowered by Stephens from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

ELGX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endologix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Endologix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endologix currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.10.

NASDAQ ELGX traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.83. The company had a trading volume of 380,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,273. The firm has a market cap of $15.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.23. Endologix has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $8.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $35.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.80 million. Endologix had a negative return on equity of 68.69% and a negative net margin of 45.17%. As a group, research analysts predict that Endologix will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Endologix by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,366,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 94,327 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Endologix by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 755,668 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 44,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Endologix by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 692,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,012,000 after acquiring an additional 170,316 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Endologix by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 246,936 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 124,894 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Endologix by 315.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 77,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

About Endologix

Endologix, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally-invasive endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR), including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the Ovation abdominal stent graft system.

