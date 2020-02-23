Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Raised to $54.00 at Craig Hallum

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price target hoisted by Craig Hallum from $31.00 to $54.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ENPH. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.67.

ENPH stock opened at $59.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Enphase Energy has a 52-week low of $7.38 and a 52-week high of $59.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.37 and a beta of 0.93.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 92.35%. The business had revenue of $210.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $140,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 305,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,106,860.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 25,475 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 154.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 118,406 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 607.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 353.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 40,536 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

