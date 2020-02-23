Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.22-2.27 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.0175-1.0275 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion.Envestnet also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.22-2.27 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENV. DA Davidson cut shares of Envestnet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Envestnet from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Envestnet from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Envestnet from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Envestnet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.33.

NYSE:ENV traded down $7.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.99. 1,042,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,496. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.69 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.20 and a 200 day moving average of $66.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Envestnet has a 1-year low of $51.00 and a 1-year high of $87.75.

In other news, insider Shelly O’brien sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total value of $328,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,408.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Matthew Majoros sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $99,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,959.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 192,648 shares of company stock valued at $13,804,753. 4.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

