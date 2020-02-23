Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Releases Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) updated its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.45-0.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $242-244 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $246.16 million.Envestnet also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.22-2.27 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ENV. Compass Point cut Envestnet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Envestnet from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson lowered Envestnet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Envestnet from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised Envestnet from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Envestnet currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.33.

NYSE ENV traded down $7.44 on Friday, reaching $78.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,042,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,496. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.20 and its 200-day moving average is $66.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.69 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Envestnet has a 52 week low of $51.00 and a 52 week high of $87.75.

In other Envestnet news, insider Matthew Majoros sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $99,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,959.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CTO Scott D. Grinis sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $2,157,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 148,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,705,406.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 192,648 shares of company stock worth $13,804,753. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

