Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.22-2.27 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.018-1.028 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion.Envestnet also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.22-2.27 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on ENV. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Envestnet from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Compass Point cut Envestnet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Envestnet from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson lowered shares of Envestnet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.33.

Shares of ENV stock traded down $7.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.99. 1,042,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,496. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.34. Envestnet has a 12-month low of $51.00 and a 12-month high of $87.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.69 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

In related news, insider Matthew Majoros sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $99,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,959.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Peter D’arrigo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $371,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,220,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 192,648 shares of company stock valued at $13,804,753 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

