Esperion Therapeutics’ (ESPR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a $90.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ESPR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut Esperion Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised Esperion Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Chardan Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $73.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Esperion Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.44.

ESPR stock opened at $61.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.78. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $33.13 and a 52-week high of $76.98.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 20,000 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.84 per share, with a total value of $1,036,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,747,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,294,453.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESPR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

