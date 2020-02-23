Ether-1 (ETHO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $28,023.00

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. In the last seven days, Ether-1 has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. One Ether-1 coin can now be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. Ether-1 has a market cap of $254,959.00 and approximately $28,023.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ether-1 alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005437 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00042559 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.19 or 0.00462166 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001461 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010219 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00012483 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001551 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 44% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003526 BTC.

About Ether-1

Ether-1 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2018. Ether-1’s total supply is 42,854,491 coins. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official. Ether-1’s official website is ether1.org.

Buying and Selling Ether-1

Ether-1 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether-1 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether-1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ether-1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether-1 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.