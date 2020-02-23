Ether Kingdoms Token (IMP) Trading 12.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Ether Kingdoms Token has a total market capitalization of $29,213.00 and $13,552.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ether Kingdoms Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and Livecoin. During the last week, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00048084 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.86 or 0.00492640 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $654.55 or 0.06599198 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00066091 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00027604 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004977 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010213 BTC.

Ether Kingdoms Token Profile

IMP is a token. It was first traded on September 26th, 2018. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,156,329 tokens. The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official website is imps.me . The official message board for Ether Kingdoms Token is medium.com/@imptoken . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ether Kingdoms Token Token Trading

Ether Kingdoms Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Kingdoms Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Kingdoms Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether Kingdoms Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

