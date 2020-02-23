EXMR FDN (EXMR) Tops One Day Volume of $163,597.00

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. During the last week, EXMR FDN has traded down 29.4% against the U.S. dollar. One EXMR FDN token can currently be purchased for about $1.48 or 0.00014913 BTC on major exchanges. EXMR FDN has a total market cap of $9.34 million and $163,597.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EXMR FDN alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00048084 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.86 or 0.00492640 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $654.55 or 0.06599198 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00066091 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00027604 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004977 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010079 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003363 BTC.

EXMR FDN Profile

EXMR FDN is a PoW/PoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 tokens. EXMR FDN’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR . EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin . The official website for EXMR FDN is exmrfoundation.org

EXMR FDN Token Trading

EXMR FDN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR FDN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMR FDN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EXMR FDN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EXMR FDN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EXMR FDN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.