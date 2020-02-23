Expanse (EXP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $11,176.00

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One Expanse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0422 or 0.00000426 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, BiteBTC, Cryptopia and Poloniex. Expanse has a total market capitalization of $794,514.00 and $11,176.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Expanse has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Expanse Coin Profile

Expanse (EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech . The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Buying and Selling Expanse

Expanse can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Upbit, Poloniex, BiteBTC, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

