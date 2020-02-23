Fantom (FTM) Market Cap Hits $17.22 Million

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One Fantom token can now be bought for about $0.0095 or 0.00000095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bgogo, IDEX, Hotbit and Bibox. Over the last week, Fantom has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fantom has a market cap of $17.22 million and $5.61 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.10 or 0.02975162 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010100 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00233119 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00042390 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000728 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00143388 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Fantom Token Profile

Fantom’s total supply is 1,987,133,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,813,658,595 tokens. The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation . The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Fantom Token Trading

Fantom can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, Bilaxy, DDEX, Kucoin, Bgogo and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.

