First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.85 EPS

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.85), Fidelity Earnings reports. First Solar had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a positive return on equity of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. First Solar’s revenue was up 102.5% on a year-over-year basis. First Solar updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.25-3.75 EPS.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $50.59 on Friday. First Solar has a one year low of $49.06 and a one year high of $69.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Get First Solar alerts:

In other First Solar news, COO Philip Dejong sold 11,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $634,877.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,541 shares in the company, valued at $527,140.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $420,833.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,226.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,919 shares of company stock worth $2,273,653. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FSLR. ValuEngine cut First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cascend Securities cut their target price on shares of First Solar from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered shares of First Solar from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on First Solar from to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.31.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.