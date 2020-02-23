Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.34-1.41 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.485-2.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.53 billion.Floor & Decor also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.34 to $1.41 EPS.

FND traded up $2.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,801,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,766. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Floor & Decor has a 1 year low of $35.17 and a 1 year high of $62.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.23 and its 200-day moving average is $47.95.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.08 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FND. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from to in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.18.

In other news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 13,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $659,287.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,623.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $1,671,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,183.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.