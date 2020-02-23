Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.34 to $1.41 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.485 billion to $2.510 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.54 billion.Floor & Decor also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.34-1.41 EPS.

Shares of FND stock traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,801,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,766. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 40.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.89. Floor & Decor has a 12-month low of $35.17 and a 12-month high of $62.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.23 and a 200 day moving average of $47.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $527.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.08 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FND. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Floor & Decor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Floor & Decor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Floor & Decor from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Floor & Decor presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.18.

In other news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 13,252 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $659,287.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,623.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $1,671,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,183.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.