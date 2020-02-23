Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) Given “Neutral” Rating at DA Davidson

DA Davidson restated their neutral rating on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Fluor Co. (NEW)’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FLR. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fluor Co. (NEW) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.90.

Get Fluor Co. (NEW) alerts:

Fluor Co. (NEW) stock opened at $14.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.83 and a 200-day moving average of $18.59. Fluor Co. has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $41.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 2.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s payout ratio is presently 18.60%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLR. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,024,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545,445 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,151,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375,108 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,158,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 3,629.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,790,372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 119.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,360,188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,680,000 after purchasing an additional 739,974 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

About Fluor Co. (NEW)

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Co. (NEW) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor Co. (NEW) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.