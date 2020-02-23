Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $50.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Frontdoor Inc. is the parent company of home service plan brands consisting of American Home Shield, HSA, Landmark and OneGuard. The company’s customizable home service plans help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. Frontdoor Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Frontdoor in a report on Friday, December 20th. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Frontdoor in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Frontdoor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Frontdoor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.08.

Shares of NASDAQ FTDR opened at $46.70 on Wednesday. Frontdoor has a 52-week low of $27.77 and a 52-week high of $53.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of -0.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Frontdoor by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,571,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Frontdoor by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after acquiring an additional 29,053 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Frontdoor by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the 4th quarter worth about $20,715,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 931,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,237,000 after purchasing an additional 257,662 shares in the last quarter.

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

