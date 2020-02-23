Fusion (FSN) Price Down 9.5% This Week

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. In the last week, Fusion has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. Fusion has a total market capitalization of $6.31 million and approximately $22.78 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fusion token can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00001824 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Bibox, Hotbit and Liquid.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Fusion Token Profile

Fusion (CRYPTO:FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 57,344,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,314,807 tokens. Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official website is fusion.org

Buying and Selling Fusion

Fusion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Bibox, IDEX, Liquid, Ethfinex and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

