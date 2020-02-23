Fusion (FSN) Price Down 9.5% This Week

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. In the last week, Fusion has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. Fusion has a total market capitalization of $6.31 million and approximately $22.78 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fusion token can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00001824 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Bibox, Hotbit and Liquid.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000233 BTC.
- RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,602.40 or 0.98237798 BTC.
- Manna (MANNA) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.
- Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.
- PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Save and Gain (SANDG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.
Fusion Token Profile
Buying and Selling Fusion
Fusion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Bibox, IDEX, Liquid, Ethfinex and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
