G8 Education (ASX:GEM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.72

G8 Education Ltd (ASX:GEM) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Sunday . The company traded as low as A$1.72 ($1.22) and last traded at A$1.76 ($1.24), with a volume of 1853414 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at A$1.76 ($1.24).

The stock has a market cap of $807.61 million and a P/E ratio of 11.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of A$1.90 and a 200 day moving average price of A$2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.86.

G8 Education Company Profile (ASX:GEM)

G8 Education Limited owns, operates, franchises, and manages child care centers. The company provides developmental and educational child care services. It operates 519 centers in Australia and Singapore. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Varsity Lakes, Australia.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for G8 Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G8 Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.