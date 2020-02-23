General Mills (NYSE:GIS) PT Lowered to $55.00 at Credit Suisse Group

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a hold rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a buy rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.56.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $53.92 on Wednesday. General Mills has a 1 year low of $44.13 and a 1 year high of $56.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.94 and its 200-day moving average is $53.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.73.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. General Mills had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in General Mills by 15.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,890,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544,997 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in General Mills by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,332,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,964,000 after purchasing an additional 950,411 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,443,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182,293 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,937,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,765,000 after purchasing an additional 151,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,143,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,459,000 after purchasing an additional 802,755 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

