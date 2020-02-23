Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of at least $2.74 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.73. The company issued revenue guidance of at least $810 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $809.39 million.Globant also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.74 EPS.

Shares of Globant stock traded up $8.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.82. 823,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,848. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.88. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $67.60 and a fifty-two week high of $141.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.28 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GLOB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Globant from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Globant from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Globant in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Globant from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.80.

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

