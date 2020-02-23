Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) have earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned Greenlight Capital Re an industry rank of 99 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

GLRE traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.47. 228,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,052. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.08 million, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.61 and its 200 day moving average is $10.02. Greenlight Capital Re has a 52 week low of $8.03 and a 52 week high of $12.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLRE. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 85,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 8,346 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 50,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 5,930 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

About Greenlight Capital Re

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurer worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage; personal lines, such as homeowners' insurance; and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, aviation, energy, cyber, and terrorism products.

